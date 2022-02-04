Harold Varner III, Adri Arnaus lead Saudi International after 36 holes; 14-year-old makes cut

American Harold Varner III and Spain’s Adri Arnaus each posted 66 to share the 36-hole lead at the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. The co-leaders also both shot opening-round 64s at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club as the duo sit at 10-under 130.

“It wasn’t blowing as hard this morning, so just trying to hang in there and just give myself a chance,” said Varner in a statement released by the tournament. “I think you’ve got to drive it really well here. It’s forgiving off the tee, but when blowing, the lines get a little bit tighter, and you’ve just got to keep hitting good shots.”

Varner’s lone professional victory came in the 2016 Australian PGA Championship. Arnaus has one career win too, the 2018 Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final in the United Arab Emirates.

Next on the leaderboard are PGA Tour regulars Cameron Smith and Matt Wolff at 8 under. Tommy Fleetwood is solo fifth after two days at 7 under. First-round leader Matteo Manassero, who had a 62 on Thursday, posted a 73 on Friday.

Other notables: Bubba Watson, T-6 (6 under); Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele, T-9 (5 under); defending champion Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, T-14 (4 under).

Ratchanon Chantananuwat, 14, of Thailand made the cut. He shot a 75 Friday, one day after posting a 66 and made the weekend by a shot.

Graeme McDowell missed the cut after shooting a pair of 73s. Jason Dufner will miss the weekend as well after posting scores of 72 and 78.

Bryson DeChambeau, who opened with a 73 on Thursday, withdrew prior to the second round, citing injuries to both his left hand and left hip.

The Saudi International is the Asian Tour’s season-opening event.

