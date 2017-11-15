Harold Reynolds talks about Nolan Ryan throwing at his head on '25-Year-Old Baseball Cards'

Harold Reynolds is a man with plenty of stories to tell, as we learned on this week’s brand new episode of 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards.

On this week’s episode, Reynolds tells us about the time Nolan Ryan threw at his head to start a game and, when he pulls a Mike Macfarlane card, about one of his favorite all-time stories involving an umpire. It’s a great episode filled with great stories.

You can see Reynolds all over your TV this week, as MLB Network is the home of the BBWAA award announcements. You can find Reynolds daily on MLB Network’s Hot Stove (9-11 a.m. ET) and as part of the awards coverage, which airs at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday (Cy Young) and Thursday (MVP).

Two-time MLB All-Star and MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds looks through packs of baseball cards from 1992. (Yahoo Sports) More

If you’re new to this year — and hello, if you are — we open up old baseball cards that had been sitting in my garage for years with baseball players, coaches and famous fans. We provide the cards, they provide the stories. The cards aren’t worth much these days, but some of the stories we get about players of the yesterday are priceless. If you dug this, please check out some of our previous episodes below.

