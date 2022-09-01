Harold Landry suffers torn ACL in practice

The Tennessee Titans are bracing for the worst as the 2022 NFL season is about to begin. According to reports out of Nashville, pass rusher Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL at practice on Wednesday.

Landry was a huge part of Tennessee’s stout defensive front last season, and is coming off a career year. Last season he started all 17 games for the Titans, posting career-highs in sacks (12) and total tackles (75).

It was the third-straight season where Landry started every regular season game for the Titans.

2021 also marked the third-straight year that Landry and the Titans appeared in the playoffs. In the Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Landry recorded 1.5 of the 9 sacks of quarterback Joe Burrow. On his career, Landry has 4.5 sacks in the playoffs, in five playoff games.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire