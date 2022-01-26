Harold Landry replaces Joey Bosa in Pro Bowl

Edge rusher Harold Landry‘s time in the postseason came to an end with last Saturday’s Titans loss to the Bengals, but he is set to play in one more game.

The Titans announced on Wednesday that Landry will be going to the Pro Bowl. He will be taking the spot originally occupied by Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa. Bosa pulled out because of an undisclosed injury.

Landry had 75 tackles, 12 sacks, and a forced fumble while starting all 17 regular season games for the Titans. He added 1.5 sacks of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the divisional round loss.

Landry joins Titans safety Kevin Byard on the AFC roster. They are currently the team’s only two Pro Bowlers.

