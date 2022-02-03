Harold Landry hopes to “get a deal done” with Titans
- Harold LandryAmerican football player
General Manager Jon Robinson said earlier this week that the Titans want to “do everything we can” to keep edge rusher Harold Landry.
Landry is scheduled to become a free agent in March but made it clear Thursday that he hopes to stay.
“It’s no secret that I love playing for the Titans, and my family loves living in Tennessee,” Landry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “So hopefully we can get a deal done.”
The Titans could use the franchise tag on Landry, but he and the team obviously would rather a long-term deal after the season he had.
Landry had a career-high 12 sacks and led the team with 14 tackles for loss and ranked second on the team with a career-best 49 quarterback pressures. His 74 tackles were third on the Titans.
Landry is playing in his first Pro Bowl.
“I know myself, and I know I am never really satisfied,” Landry said. “I am always trying to improve every year. So that’s what I am anticipating – the best is yet to come.
“I feel like I took strides every year I’ve been (in Tennessee), especially going into this past year. I feel like I grew so much as a player on the field, but also as a leader. And I think it just all came together this year. Right now, I am just focusing on enjoying my time here right now, but then getting back to work and improving some more.”
