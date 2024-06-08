Harold Allen, older brother of Dick Allen, dies at age 83

Jun. 7—A former Lawrence County athletics standout passed away last month.

Wampum High graduate Harold "Hank" Allen, brother of the late Dick Allen, died on May 29, in Bethesda, Maryland. Harold Allen was 83.

Harold Allen, primarily an outfielder, was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies on April 10, 1960. His contract was sold to the Washington Senators in January 1965.

Allen broke into the majors in September 1966 with the Senators. He played for the Senators through the 1970 season.

The Milwaukee Brewers inked Harold Allen in 1970 and he played that season for the team. He finished his major league career by playing for the the Chicago White Sox in 1972 and 1973.

Harold Allen and his younger brother Dick Allen were teammates with the White Sox in 1972 and 1973. That was the only time the tandem were teammates since they left high school.

Harold Allen played in 389 games spanning seven big-league seasons. He owned a career .241 batting average with six home runs and 57 RBIs. He broke in with the Washington Senators in 1965, playing in nine games with a homer and six RBIs.

Allen also stole 15 career bases.

Harold Allen and Dick Allen were both basketball stars at Wampum, leading the school to state titles. Hank Allen was on the 1958 championship squad and Dick Allen competed on the 1960 title team. Wampum also won the 1955 state basketball championship.

The Allens played for Wampum basketball coach L. Butler Hennon.

Dick Allen scored 1,931 career points at Wampum, while Harold Allen netted 1,259.

