Harness racing concludes with 11 races on Friday

Aug. 7—The final day of harness racing concluded on Friday afternoon at the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont.

Archie Buford, again, led all drivers with four wins. He took home victories in the two-year-old pace, the three-year-old-and-up pace, and the first and fourth divisions of the maiden pace.

In the two-year-old pace, Buford won by a half-length over Matthew Avenatti and "Late Odds," finishing in 2:01.02.

Jordan Patton and "Preacersaynomore" came in third, Wyatt Avenatti and "Instantaneous Cash" fourth, Jamaica Patton and "Apple Of His Eye" fifth, and Michael Knicley and "Urarealleapoffaith" sixth.

"Justa Nother Bag," driven by Wyatt Avenatti, won the three-year-old-and-up trot, finishing by a three-quarter length over Cornelius Cavett and "Don't Like School."

Jamaica Patton and "Primed N Powerful" finished in third, while Travis Seekman and "Lous Flashy Dancer" were fourth, Chris Brown and "Joe Joes Violet" fifth, and Darla Martin Lohman and "Fox Valley Elicit" sixth.

"Coach Loman" and Freddie Patton Jr. came in second to Buford in the three-year-old-and-up pace.

Patton Jr. finished in a dead heat and half-length away from Buford and "Dontinvitemein," crossing in 1:58.02.

Matthew Avenatti and "Pretty Iris" were third, Jordan Patton and "Grand Ole Party" fourth, Stan Swisher and "Skip Jive" fifth, Seekman and "Mykonos" sixth, and Wyatt Avenatti and "Drivin Me Crazy" seventh.

"Electric Mist," driven by Clay Simpson, won the first division of the two-year-old trot, finishing 21 half-lengths away from Trenton Watson and "Fame To Claim."

Matthew Avenatti and "Lady Maribelle" were third, and Jamaica Patton and "Marcia Lynn" fourth.

Cornelius Cavett rode "Balance Bean" to a win in the second division of the two-year-old trot, crossing one half-length away from Buford and "Scat Pack." Matthew Avenatti and "Tucked Away" finished in third, 13 head-lengths away from the winner.

"Ms Good Goobly Goo," the third winning horse driven by Buford, won the first division of the maiden pace, finishing one head-length away from Randall Finn and "Wild Eyed Girl."

Wyatt Avenatti and "Partyatthebeach" came in third, Harold Finn Jr. and "I'm Cny Iyg" fourth, and Bobby Crivokapich Jr. and "Keli's Cullen" fifth.

Then, in the second division of the maiden pace, Finn picked up the victory with "Sharia," winning by a nose-length over Buford and "Prettyfaceuglyways."

Seekman and "Te's Smoothas Silk" came in third, Patton Jr. and "Illustrate" fourth, and Wyatt Avenatti and "Penthousepalace" fifth.

"Rocking Retirement," driven by Finn Jr. won the third division of the maiden pace, crossing by six half-lengths over Darla Martin Lohman and "Sage' N Fra." Patton Jr. and "Overflow" came in third, and Cavett and "Ara Dash" rounded out the grouping, with a fourth-place finish.

"Ole Swamp Master" was the fourth horse that Buford drove to victory, winning the fourth division of the maiden pace by one quarter-length over Matthew Avenatti and "Cuzberttoldmeso."

Thomas Graham Jr. and "L L Gram" came in third, while Wyatt Avenatti and "Fort-de-france" finished fourth.

Harness racing then concluded with the open maiden trot and the open colt and gelding pace.

Patton Jr. and "Rocking Rs Jesse" won the open maiden trot, finishing in 2:17 over Watson and "Lubbock Holiday" for second place, while Dane May and "Dinky Dune" won the open colt and gelding pace.

May finished in 1:59.03, while Matthew Avenatti and "He Gone Jack" were second, and Graham Jr. and "Gabe Henry" third.

