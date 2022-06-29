Harmony Tan - Harmony Tan branded ‘unprofessional’ after quitting doubles following epic Serena Williams win - GETTY IMAGES

Harmony Tan – whose thrilling win over Serena Williams on Tuesday earned her legions of new fans at Wimbledon – has been branded “unprofessional” by her doubles partner after she pulled out of the competition.

After her three-hour Wimbledon debut under the Centre Court lights, Tan had been due to team up with Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for the first round in the women's doubles on Wednesday afternoon.

They were scheduled as the third match on Court 5, but Tan pulled out with a thigh injury at the 11th hour. Once the draw has been made, players are unable to switch partners, so it meant Korpatsch was forced to withdraw from what should have been her first ever Wimbledon doubles tournament.

Tan's withdrawal is suspected to be a precautionary measure, as the injury has not impacted the 24-year-old's intention to play singles. The Frenchwoman remains scheduled to face Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the round of 64 on Thursday.

Korpatsch, 27, lost in the women’s singles on Tuesday so used her Instagram account to lash out at Tan, whose decision to pull out effectively ended her Wimbledon tournament.

“Unfortunately my doubles Partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today,” she wrote. “She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here 1 hour before the match start. I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam. And It's really not fair for me. I didn't deserve that.

“She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn't ask her, she asked me! If you're broken after a 3h [hour] match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion.”

Tan and Korpatsch were replaced by reserve pair Valentini Grammatikopoulou of Greece and her Thai partner Peangtarn Plipuech.