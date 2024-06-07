Harmon ready to lead AHSAA: ‘I wasn’t looking for easy, I was looking for impact’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — After a lengthy career in education as a principal and head football coach, Heath Harmon is ready for his next challenge: leading the entire state as the Executive Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Harmon was officially welcomed to the position Thursday in Montgomery after being approved by the association’s central board.

Harmon understands the many challenges ahead in leading the governing body during the ever-changing environment — and he believes he’s ready to face them head-on.

“I think there are going to be challenges, and I understand that and feel the significance of that,” Harmon said. “I also feel like that drew me to the job. I wasn’t looking for easy, I was looking for impact, so I think this is an area where I can make an impact.”

Harmon has served as the principal at Oxford High School since 2017. He also led the football programs at White Plains, Andalusia, Munford and Cordova as head coach.

“I think as with my role as a principal, I have been able to build a great staff,” Harmon added. “When you have that, you can build capacity with them and you are still making sure you are working for the same goals and that just makes you a stronger organization.”

