Harmon hopeful County can complete the job with no dramas

George Harmon hopes Ross County’s first away win since September will ensure there is no repeat of last season’s play-off final drama.

Twelve months ago the Staggies lost the first leg 2-0 away to Partick Thistle then had to fight back from 3-0 down on aggregate in the closing 20 minutes of the second leg before eventually winning on penalties.

This time, however, they go into Sunday's second leg in a much stronger position after a 2-1win at Raith Rovers on Thursday.

"Last season's one was a mental game to be a part of, but hopefully we can make sure we stay in the Premiership for next season,” said full-back Harmon.

"That game showed us momentum is a big thing in football so we just have to focus on ourselves.

"We want to implement our style of football on the game and take it from there. We just want to get the job done. It's in our hands and all we're focused on is what we have to do."

County looked in full command on Thursday when they led 2-0 through a Yan Dhanda penalty and Jack Baldwin's header but Rovers hit back through Sam Stanton late on.

Harmon is confident his side can see out the tie at home, where they have lost only one of their last eight matches.

"It was nice to get a win away from home because we've not been used to that," the 23-year-old added.

"We have beaten some big teams at home this season and this is another occasion we're going to have to make sure we do everything right."