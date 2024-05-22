Harman fans 15 in Murray State's World Series opener

May 22—SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Bradi Harman struck out 15 in a two-hit complete game masterpiece Tuesday afternoon spurring third-ranked Murray State to a 3-0 win over Fort Scott Community College in the second round of the NJCAA Division II Softball World Series.

The freshman stalwart was nearly flawless in the seven-inning shutout, yielding just two singles and walking one to stymie the Greyhounds, who had knocked off 15th ranked Bryant & Stratton College on Monday.

Murray State ran its winning streak to 23 and improved to 56-5 on the season with a showdown against sixth-seeded Kirkwood, Iowa Community College slated next at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Tyger River Park. The two teams split regular season meetings back on March 12 in Tishomingo with each winning by a run.

While Harman was squelching the Fort Scott bats, the Lady Aggies had a difficult time getting much going offensively themselves, but made the most of their two hits in the contest.

The first of those came in the third inning when Karsyn York smoked a double off the centerfield fence that plated Mattie Richardson to break a scoreless deadlock. Richardson had led off the inning by a drawing a walk.

York then scored on groundouts by Haili Igou and Harman to give Murray State a 2-0 edge.

That's how it stayed until the sixth when sophomore Shaylin Midgley drilled her nation-leading 28th home run of the season over the leftfield fence to add an insurance tally that Harman would not need.