Harlon Barnett, Michigan State football coaching staff dismissed after dismal season

The winds of change are starting to sweep through the Michigan State football program.

Athletic director Alan Haller relieved the current football coaching staff of its duties, sources with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Free Press. That includes interim head coach Harlon Barnett, who went 2-8 after taking over for Mel Tucker. Tucker was suspended Sept. 10 and then fired Sept. 27.

The news comes as Haller is targeting Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith to replace Tucker, though it is unclear when a deal might be reached. Smith’s Beavers lost 31-7 to No. 6 Oregon on Friday night, and the 44-year old told reporters “no decisions have been made” about the MSU job.

Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett leads the players onto the field before the game against Maryland at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Along with Barnett, also out are offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, who arrived with Tucker after he was hired in February 2020. Others affected are special teams coordinator Ross Els, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, running backs coach Effrem Reed, defensive line coach Diron Reynolds, cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado and defensive analyst TJ Hollowell. Barnett and Hawkins are former MSU players.

The Spartans finished this season 4-8. Over the past four seasons, Tucker and his staff went 22-22 with just one bowl berth — an 11-2 season and Peach Bowl victory in 2021 along with three losing seasons of 2-5 in 2020 and 5-7 last year.

Typically when a new head coach gets hired, particularly one with no familiarity with a program, that person will keep a few coaches from the previous staff to bridge the gap and transition.

Barnett, who played defensive back at MSU from 1985-89 and was a teammate of Haller under George Perles, was part of Mark Dantonio’s coaching staff from 2007-17, including three seasons as co-defensive coordinator. He spent two seasons as Florida State’s defensive coordinator before returning as secondary coach on Tucker’s staff in 2020.

