Harlon Barnett has been impresses by what he has seen from Kyle Monangia and Gavin Wimsatt

Through the first six weeks of the 2023 campaign, Rutgers football has gotten off to a solid start with a 4-2 record. While they are getting contributions throughout the roster, Gavin Wimsatt and Kyle Monangai have stood out.

They’ve stood out to Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett too.

The Scarlet Knights duo has recorded a combined 16 touchdowns this season. Their play is a big reason why Rutgers is 4-2 (1-2 Big Ten) heading into Saturday’s game at SHI Stadium against the Spartans.

In speaking to reporters this week, Barnett was asked about facing Wimsatt and Monangia.

“They’re good football players, they understand the scheme Rutgers is running, and Rutgers put them in position to use their talent to the best of their ability,” Barnett said during his weekly media availability. “Good players, well-coached team and coach Schiano (Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano) has been doing it for a long time; they know what they’re doing.”

Michigan State has certainly had an unusual season and their sluggish start makes this almost a must-win game for the program. Barnett will focus on limiting a Rutgers offense where Wimsatt is a threat with his arm and legs. So far this season, he has 914 passing yards and 230 rushing yards.

Additionally, when Rutgers needs a change of pace, Monangai can do damage out of the backfield. He has already set career highs in rushing yards with 487 and rushing touchdowns with six. That is impressive, considering that Rutgers still has six regular season games left.

With the Spartans searching for their first Big Ten win, they must force Wimsatt and Rutgers to make mistakes. So far this season, Rutgers is 0-2 in games where Wimsatt has thrown an interception.

