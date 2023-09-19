Harlon Barnett expects much better showing for Michigan State vs. Maryland. Here's why.

EAST LANSING — Harlon Barnett sounded more comfortable in his second week as Michigan State football’s acting head coach. Even after a dubious debut.

Discipline and details are the main points Barnett has been driving home to his players since Saturday’s 41-7 blowout loss to No. 8 Washington, one in which the Spartans allowed the most yards in single-game program history and failed to score until their final drive.

“We had to address the elephant in the room. We definitely addressed that,” Barnett said Tuesday. “We got our butts kicked on Saturday. OK, bam. Now, how do we improve from that and get better from that?”

It’s not the only obvious issues the Spartans (2-1) are dealing with as they prepare to host 3-0 Maryland on Saturday (3:30 p.m., NBC).

The spectre of Mel Tucker’s impending firing also hangs over the program as homecoming weekend arrives. Athletic director Alan Haller sent a letter to Tucker and his agent, Neil Cornrich, on Monday to begin the process of terminating the remainder of the 10-year, $95 million contract the 51-year-old coach signed in November 2021.

Barnett said Haller told the team in a meeting only with the players after Monday’s practice, then went into the football offices and informed the coaching and support staff of his decision to proceed with the firing process.

“(Haller) hit me up the day before and said, 'I want to meet with the team.' And he didn't say for what,” Barnett said. “And so he said, ‘In the morning. Before practice or after practice?’ I said, ‘After practice, let's get through practice.’ ... I would rather not for any news to come to the guys like that, but let's just get it out there and go.”

There obviously are equally pressing matters on the field, starting with a defense that gave up 713 yards Washington. That included 473 yards and four touchdowns through the air to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in less than three quarters of work before the Heisman Trophy candidate went to the bench.

MSU had just one drive lasting more than 3 minutes in its first 11 possessions, with eight drives ending in punts, one on a Noah Kim interception, one on downs and one a kneel-down as the Spartans went into halftime down, 35-0. Their only score came on backup quarterback Katin Houser’s 4-yard touchdown run with 5:48 to play, and the offense did not get the ball back again. It was season highs in each category on the 11-play, 99-yard, 5:25 drive, but it came mainly with MSU’s second offensive unit going against Washington’s second- and third-stringers.

The Spartans were penalized 11 times for 83 yards Saturday and through three games are tied for 111th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at eight flags per game. They are tied for 15th in penalty yardage at 64.7 a game.

“The word I've been using this week is focus on discipline,” Barnett said. “If we're disciplined, we're gonna give ourselves a chance to play a much better ball game on Saturday. Less penalties and substitution errors and things like that — you can't have those things. And we talked about that a lot, so discipline is key.”

Injury updates

Barnett gave a few brief injury updates, particularly with the limitations at running back.

Both Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham, the No. 2 and 3 backs behind starter Nathan Carter, sat out against Washington. Barnett said the two are “still about a week or so away, probably. But they're working hard and looking to get back soon.”

Tyneil Hopper had surgery on his lower-right leg Sunday, and Barnett said the tight end transfer from Boise State is “in good spirits.” He also said Charles Brantley has an “upper-body injury” but did not specify a timetable for return after the cornerback left Saturday’s game early in the second quarter.

Iowa kickoff

MSU’s first road game of the season will be a night game.

The Spartans’ game Sept. 30 at Iowa will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

