Harleton baseball sweeps Frankston in their 2A regional quarterfinal series

TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Caden Skaggs faced 28 Frankston batters Saturday, only allowing one run on two hits in Harleton’s 12-1 game two victory over the Indians.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to face Centerville next week in the 2A regional semifinal round.

Harleton won game one 3-1 over Frankston before clinching the best-of-three series with Saturday’s big win in game two.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.