Harlequins win 12-try thriller to advance to Champions Cup semi-finals

Harlequins took a superb victory in Bordeaux to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions Cup - Getty Images/David Rogers

Bordeaux 41 Harlequins 42

Harlequins pulled off their greatest ever European result as they held their nerve to see off Bordeaux 42-41 in a competition classic.

The London side raced out to leads of 14-0 and 28-12 with scrum half Will Porter scoring two fabulous tries but they were never able to keep Bordeaux at bay for long.

With 14 minutes remaining, Madosh Tambwe’s converted try gave Bordeaux the lead only for the outstanding Tyrone Green to hit back for Harlequins. Marcus Smith, who was perfect from the tee converted to give Harlequins the lead back but there proved to be one final twist as Tambwe scored his second try only for Maxime Lucu to miss the conversion.

A scrum penalty gave Harlequins the opportunity to wind down the clock as they reached the Champions Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history where they will face the winner of Toulouse v Exeter.

Harlequins beat Bordeaux in one-point game, as it happened

05:23 PM BST

Goodbye

What a start to this weekend’s Champions Cup action. I cannot wait to see what the rest of it has in store.

I’ll be back tomorrow for Exeter’s trip to Toulouse and, after today, I have high expectations.

Check back here later for Daniel Schofield’s report from a thriller in Bordeaux, and there will be plenty of analysis and reaction from this weekend on the Telegraph Sport site over the coming days.

Enjoy your evening!

05:19 PM BST

In the next round...

I don’t wish to take the gloss off a fabulous Quins victory, but Toulouse away is the likely semi-final.

I say ‘likely’. After today, what is ‘likely’? Can Exeter go to Toulouse tomorrow and win? Of course they can. Could Quins go to Toulouse and win? After today, you’d have to say that the answer is ‘yes’!

Quins were 7/1 to win today. What a turnaround.

05:12 PM BST

Good luck!

To Leinster and La Rochelle, following that. My head is all over the place so God knows how the Quins players are feeling.

05:08 PM BST

Player of the match

Officially, it is Tyrone Green and that is deserved.

But there were sundry candidates: Collier and Baxter up front scrummaged as if their lives depended on it. Will Evans was irrepressible at flanker and Will Porter’s display meant Danny Care was not missed at all.

05:07 PM BST

Maxime Lucu

That late missed conversion will haunt him for years.

For a man of his ability - he had had a great game - he simply had to get that. As skipper and kicker, a major error.

05:05 PM BST

The crucial score

05:05 PM BST

Full-time: UBB 41 HAR 42

Harlequins have done it!

A remarkable display in the lion’s den and it is history for Quins.

Their first Champions Cup semi-final beckons!

05:04 PM BST

79 mins: UBB 41 HAR 42

Scrum penalty Quins!

There are 40 seconds left and Quins are going to have a shot at goal from wide out on the left.

This is the game! If this ball goes either over or dead, then Harlequins will have a bonkers, historic, staggering win.

05:01 PM BST

LUCU MISSED CON: UBB 41 HAR 42

Madness! Lucu has missed a fairly routine conversion and Quins still lead by a point!

05:00 PM BST

TAMBWE TRY: UBB 41 HAR 42

It’s more heartache for Quins!

There’s an overlap out on the right and Tambwe strolls it in, managing also to make the kick easier for Lucu.

Is that it?

04:59 PM BST

75 mins: UBB 36 HAR 42

Bordeaux go to the corner, with Jarrod Evans now on for Smith, and kickstart the drive.

The maul collapses and Will Evans is penalised with his jackal, for not releasing.

Bordeaux tap and go... this increasingly feels like the ball game.

04:56 PM BST

SMITH CON: UBB 36 HAR 42

Smith converts and Quins have a six-point lead to defend in as many minutes.

The visitors deserve this.

But there’s a penalty to Bordeaux immediately from the restart!

04:55 PM BST

GREEN TRY: UBB 36 HAR 40

It’s chaos! Harlequins are over again after a length-of-the-field move. Dombrandt and Porter mesmeric down the right, before Lynagh runs a filthy line off Esterhuizen and offloads to Green, who scores.

Was Lynagh’s offload forward? It looked suspect but it is not even being checked! Live... I thought it was just about ok.

What a match.

04:53 PM BST

71 mins: UBB 36 HAR 35

Smith with a giant drop-goal attempt more in hope than expectation and it’s not close. Bordeaux kick downfield, Quins reply in kind, and the hosts will throw in just inside their own half.

04:51 PM BST

NO TRY: UBB 36 HAR 35

Oh no... Riley has knocked on in the process of scoring.

That feels significant.

04:50 PM BST

RILEY TRY: UBB 36 HAR 40

This is a classic!

Quins retake the lead with another catch-and-drive try, with hooker Riley scoring this time.

Hang on, we are checking a knock-on with the TMO...

04:48 PM BST

68 mins: UBB 36 HAR 35

What a moment for Marcus Smith to pick a 50:22 out of his pocket. Tambwe’s all at sea positionally and Quins will throw into the line-out.

Penalty to Quins! Three points gives them the lead but they go to the corner...

04:46 PM BST

LUCU CON: UBB 36 HAR 35

Bordeaux lead for the first time!

04:45 PM BST

TAMBWE TRY: UBB 34 HAR 35

Heartbreak for Quins, out of nothing.

Bielle-Biarrey with the chip-and-chase with Bordeaux in retreat. Lynagh attempts to gather but in the end can only bat the ball backwards. Tambwe is waiting inside for the pass and he’s in.

A cruel blow.

04:39 PM BST

LUCU CON: UBB 29 HAR 35

We are back to a six-point game.

Riley is coming on for Quins, too.

04:39 PM BST

BIELLE-BIARREY TRY: UBB 27 HAR 35

It ain’t over yet! What a game this is.

Samu offloads well on the counter before Buros executes a perfect two-on-one to send Bielle-Biarrey away down the left. There’s no stopping him.

04:36 PM BST

SMITH CON: UBB 22 HAR 35

Smith has been immaculate off the tee today. Five from five and Harlequins hold a 13-point lead with 22 minutes to go.

The parasols are out and we have a water break.

04:35 PM BST

DOMBRANDT TRY: UBB 22 HAR 33

Wow. What a call.

It’s a simple catch-and-drive and Dombrandt is driving the bus, dotting down at the end.

Quins are back in pole position!

04:34 PM BST

57 mins: UBB 22 HAR 28

It is another Quins scrum penalty after immense restart pressure. Bordeaux have changed their props but it has not made much difference.

Incidentally, Trenholm and Northmore are on for Quins, who have gone to the corner.

04:30 PM BST

LUCU PEN: UBB 22 HAR 28

It’s good, and we have a six-point game - with just under half an hour to go!

04:30 PM BST

52 mins: UBB 19 HAR 28

Two quickfire holding-on penalties for Bordeaux, which has fed their belief. There was some strong defence from Harlequins but twice their ball-carrier was isolated on the counter and Bordeaux have lapped it up - even with missing touch on the first penalty.

For the second, Lucu points to the sticks...

04:26 PM BST

50 mins: UBB 19 HAR 28

A gorgeous chip-and-chase from Green has Bordeaux reeling but the full-back’s offload to Dombrandt is forward - a chance goes begging!

Bordeaux put in just outside their own 22.

04:25 PM BST

That Bordeaux try

"THAT'S UNREAL" 🤯



Nicolas Depoortere glides across the line after an incredible pick-up for @UBBrugby 👀🏉#BORvHAR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/R2IylBHjKZ — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

04:24 PM BST

49 mins: UBB 19 HAR 28

Another scrum penalty to Quins!

And the visitors clear.

What an afternoon for Baxter and Collier so far.

04:22 PM BST

48 mins: UBB 19 HAR 28

Bordeaux come back straight from the goal-line drop-out and Bielle-Biarrey was in acres out wide but the handling is sloppy from Bordeaux.

Still, Quins are clinging on here and will restart with a five-metre scrum.

04:21 PM BST

48 mins: UBB 19 HAR 28

Bordeaux are purring this half - and they’ve almost just had another score.

Quins over throw the line-out and the hosts are off. Bielle-Biarrey spots a touch of space down the left and he leaves Green for dead. Lynagh gets back to haul him down short but the wing offloads inside to Lesgourges. The scrum-half is held up over the line by his opposite number, Porter, and Quins survive.

04:19 PM BST

LUCU CON: UBB 19 HAR 28

The skipper reduces the deficit to nine.

04:18 PM BST

DEPOORTERE TRY: UBB 17 HAR 28

It’s another sensational score.

Boniface with an absolutely magnificent offload but what about the pick-up from Depoortere. Right off his boot laces, and the French international centre has enough pace to get in at the corner despite Green’s attention.

Not a great start to the half for Quins.

04:16 PM BST

41 mins: UBB 12 HAR 28

Tatafu has come out with the bit between his teeth this half, the Bordeaux No 8 bulldozing into Quins.

But what a turnover that is from Walker, hooking the ball back in a ruck.

Quins clear, but Bordeaux are coming back!

04:14 PM BST

The players are back out

And, after those two Quins scrums, Lekso Kaulashvili has been replaced by Ugo Boniface at loosehead for Bordeaux. Lesgourges is on for Garcia, too.

04:12 PM BST

Forty minutes...

... between Harlequins and history. They have never been in a Heineken/Champions Cup semi-final.

04:07 PM BST

Dispatch from Bordeaux

Unsung heroes of that half are the prop pair of Fin Baxter and Will Collier. The Bordeaux scrum, one of the most terrifying in French rugby, has been marmelised with 22-year-old Baxter doing a job on the 24-stone Ben Tameifuna; while Collier has showed why he has been one of the most under-rated English props of his generation. It was back to back scrum penalties that gave Quins the platform for Will Evans to score their fourth try. The 28-12 advantage looks imposing but memories of how Harlequins nearly let slip a 37-point lead will be fresh in their supporters’ minds.

04:00 PM BST

Dispatch from Bordeaux

That astounding second try from Harlequins all came from playing off a turnover inside their own 22 and clearly they are not going to die wondering in Bordeaux. Instead they are committing six players to force a turnover in a ruck in the Bordeaux 22 and going hell for leather at every hint of a turnover ball. It is a high-risk strategy but so far it is yielding the highest of rewards.



03:59 PM BST

Half-time: UBB 12 HAR 28

What a sensational half for Harlequins. Bar 10 minutes, in which Bordeaux fought their way back into the contest, the Premiership team have been by far the better side. The front row have been immense; the back row have been ubiquitous; the half-backs full of zip and the outside backs full of thrust.

No doubt, this is Harlequins’s to lose now. What a game it has been.

03:57 PM BST

SMITH CON: UBB 12 HAR 28

Smith’s conversion brings a remarkable half to a close.

03:57 PM BST

EVANS TRY: UBB 12 HAR 26

Evans has! Stopped just short and the flanker places the ball on the line. Nothing wrong with that and that’s four tries this half for Harlequins, who are in dreamland.

03:56 PM BST

40 mins: UBB 12 HAR 21

On the stroke of half-time, Quins think they are over! They’ve kept it tight and Evans is celebrating as if he has scored, no questions asked.

Up to the TMO we go...

03:53 PM BST

39 mins: UBB 12 HAR 21

Another Quins scrum penalty! Monstrous from Collier and Baxter.

Tameifuna is now down injured and Quins are off to the corner.

Remarkable, this.

03:50 PM BST

Harlequins’ wonder try

ABSOLUTELY SENSATIONAL 🤯



Incredible try from Will Porter with a CHIP keeping @Harlequins in the lead 👀🏉#BORvHAR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/kpB6A3eWKz — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

03:49 PM BST

35 mins: UBB 12 HAR 21

Scrum penalty to Harlequins!

What a moment for Baxter against the gigantic Tameifuna, popping up the Tongan and earning the penalty!

03:48 PM BST

35 mins: UBB 12 HAR 21

It was easier to score than not!

Depoortere runs a hard line off Garcia, five metres out, and sucks in the Quins midfield. If the ball had gone out the back Bordeaux would have been walking in, but Garcia inexplicably gives it to Depoortere. It’s not on, the centre knocks on, and Quins escape with a five-metre scrum.

03:46 PM BST

35 mins: UBB 12 HAR 21

Another promising Harlequins attack, with Beard instrumental, ends in an unfortunate neck-roll penalty.

It’s end-to-end, as Lucu spots that there’s no one in the backfield. The scrum-half puts his foot through it and it’s a footrace between Lynagh and Bielle-Biarrey, but the ball trickles into touch to save Quins.

Still, a line-out in their own 22 to defend.

03:43 PM BST

SMITH CON: UBB 12 HAR 21

No problem for Smith and Quins re-establish a nine-point cushion.

03:42 PM BST

PORTER TRY: UBB 12 HAR 19

Oh. My. Word.

Harlequins have just scored the most magnificent try.

I was writing that Bordeaux had woken up! But the ball goes loose in the Quins 22 and Lewies pounces and the visitors are off!

Murley breaks a tackle or two before Dombrandt runs an extraordinary line off Herbst inside. The No 8 charges up the field before a wondrous offload inside to Porter. The scrum-half chips over Buros, collects, and scores his second.

Exquisite.

03:38 PM BST

LUCU CON: UBB 12 HAR 14

The Bordeaux captain makes it a two-point game. Quins’ 14-point lead has evaporated.

03:37 PM BST

BUROS TRY: UBB 10 HAR 14

He’s given it! It looked tight and he was certainly short on the first effort but the ball does eventually get over the line.

03:35 PM BST

25 mins: UBB 5 HAR 14

Bordeaux are over, Buros thinks he’s scored with Bordeaux blasting down the Quins door.

We’re going to the TMO. On-field decision is ‘no try’. Looked short to me...

03:34 PM BST

24 mins: UBB 5 HAR 14

It’s all going on! Bordeaux play under penalty advantage as Bielle-Biarrey is taken out by Lynagh while chasing a box-kick. Moefana steps sylishly to break up the middle but the final pass is a poor one, and as Bordeaux come back the other way, Bielle-Biarrey is away down the right but the pass which freed him was forward.

We’re going back for the penalty, which Bordeaux have kicked to the corner...

03:30 PM BST

MISSED CON LUCU: UBB 5 HAR 14

The try stands but the Bordeaux skipper can’t add the extras.

Still, that’s a massive bonus for 14-man Bordeaux who will be without their fly-half for only a few more seconds. Garcia is due back imminently.

03:28 PM BST

LUCU TRY: UBB 5 HAR 14

The maul gets moving and Lucu manages to wriggle his way over in the corner.

Hang on, we’re checking whether Porter was impeded in trying to tackle Lucu.

Looks tight!

03:27 PM BST

18 mins: UBB 5 14 HAR

A high tackle from Lynagh gives Bordeaux another line-out drive opportunity.

Here we go...

03:26 PM BST

From Bordeaux

There are fast starts and then there is this, Quins have come out of the traps like Max Verstappen taking his Red Bull for a joy ride around Monza. Chander Cunningham-South, especially, has come out with red ants in his pants and has laid more blows on the Bordeaux pack than pretty much every Saracens forward combined in their recent meetings. As well as the flanker’s power, Harlequins are playing at a pace that Bordeaux look completely unaccustomed to. The question is whether they can maintain this for the rest of the match

03:23 PM BST

Quins’ opener

Starting the game with a BANG 💥



Will Porter takes it over the line to get @Harlequins the first points on the board 💪🏉#BORvHAR | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/74JL4H8Hb8 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

03:22 PM BST

Water break

And the Bordeaux replacements are holding parasols over their team-mates to keep them cool!

Ingenious and... unprecedented?

03:21 PM BST

16 mins: UBB 0 HAR 14

Quins continue to play with a real fizz but their accuracy is letting them down - which feels strange to say when they’re 14-0 up away from home against a French giant.

But it might have been more! A pass from Green and now from Lynagh both ask to much of the recipients, and Bordeaux will restart with a scrum inside their own half.

03:18 PM BST

14 mins: UBB 0 HAR 14

Cunningham-South has started with devilish dynamism but he must remain disciplined. The flanker flies off his feet and it’s a penalty to Bordeaux.

The hosts turn down the three-point opportunity and they kick for a line-out in the Harlequins 22.

But it’s stolen - and Quins are off, the counter coming short but Will Evans’ work on the floor earns a penalty.

03:15 PM BST

PEN TRY: UBB 0 HAR 14

It is a penalty try! What a start for the Premiership side.

And Garcia, Bordeaux’s fly-half, will be spending 10 minutes in the sin bin.

The hosts are reeling!

03:14 PM BST

9 mins: UBB 0 HAR 7

Quins are flying, tearing it up!

Beard has gone steaming through the Bordeaux midfield first phase but he opts against feeding Murley, with the pass too difficult.

The forwards take the visitors up to a metre from the line. Porter feeds Smith, he’s looking for Green out wide but there’s a deliberate knock-on by Garcia and it’s a penalty!

Could it be penalty try and yellow card? We’re having a look!

03:10 PM BST

7 mins: UBB 0 HAR 7

Crikey, Cunningham-South has come to play, skittling Bordeaux defenders with every carry.

The flanker spills, however, and Bordeaux are away on the counter.

A forward pass from Moefana to Bielle-Biarrey saves Quins, however.

03:07 PM BST

CON SMITH: UBB 0 HAR 7

Smith adds the extras - which were not straightforward - and Harlequins have a seven-point lead.

03:06 PM BST

TRY PORTER: UBB 0 HAR 5

What a start! Bordeaux is stunned!

It’s a purposeful attack from Quins around halfway, with Cunningham-South punching holes. The ball ends up out wide and Esterhuizen picks from the ruck and darts down the touchline. The South African centre feeds Porter inside and Harlequins are up and running!

03:04 PM BST

2 mins: UBB 0 HAR 0

Harlequins look to to put some zip on an early attack and Cunningham-South runs a punchy line off Smith but the flanker, back from injury, knocks on.

Bordeaux put in just inside their own half.

03:02 PM BST

A moment’s silence

For André Boniface, one of the first exponents of French flair and the man credited with inventing the scissors.

Sadly, the former France centre passed away this week aged 89.

Kick-off is next!

02:57 PM BST

Bordeaux is a picture right now...

... and the teams will be out shortly!

Today’s referee is the Italian, Andrea Piardi.

02:47 PM BST

Quins fans...

With just over 10 minutes to kick-off, can you smell an upset?

Let me know in the comments!

02:45 PM BST

Some breaking team news!

A blow for Harlequins as Joe Launchbury fails a late fitness test (calf) and is replaced at second-row by Irne Herbst. Will Trenholm comes onto the bench.

02:40 PM BST

Can Harlequins handle the heat?

It is absolutely smoldering in Bordeaux. Officially it is 29 degrees and having made an ill-advised attempt to have a run along the banks of La Garonne I can confirm it feels even hotter than that. Even accounting for rugby players’ penchant for mid-season holidays to Dubai, the heat will take some getting used to for Harlequins given the damp, dreary last few months in Blighty.

02:38 PM BST

Live from Bordeaux

I’m not jealous, honest.

02:36 PM BST

One feather in the Quins cap...

Will Evans has had a storming season for Harlequins.

Read more about him here.

🃏 WILL EVANS - CHAMPIONS CUP



Tackles made 🥇

Turnovers won 🥇

Ruck entries 🥇

Nuisance at rucks 🥇



The Harlequins flanker has been tearing around the field this year.



He's a menace for the opposition.



Can he disrupt Bordeaux today?



Powered by @Oval_Insights — RugbyInsideLine (@RugbyInsideLine) April 13, 2024

02:27 PM BST

Elsewhere...

After Gloucester booked their Challenge Cup semi-final spot with a win over Ospreys last night, Clermont have absolutely marmelised Ulster in central France. 53-14 the final score.

02:22 PM BST

Team news!

Bordeaux starting XV: Romain Buros; Pablo Uberti, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matéo Garcia, Maxime Lucu (c); Lekso Kaulashvili, Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna, Cyril Cazeaux, Adam Coleman, Antoine Miquel, Pete Samu, Tevita Tatafu.

Replacements: Clément Maynadier, Ugo Boniface, Carlü Sadie, Kane Douglas, Guido Petti, Bastien Vergnes, Yann Lesgourgues, Madosh Tambwe.

Harlequins starting XV: Tyrone Green; Louis Lynagh, Oscar Beard, Andre Esterhuizen, Cadan Murley; Marcus Smith, Will Porter; Fin Baxter, Jack Walker, Will Collier, Irne Herbst, Stephan Lewies (c), Chandler Cunningham-South, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Sam Riley, Simon Kerrod, Dillon Lewis, Will Trenholm, George Hammond, Max Green, Jarrod Evans, Luke Northmore.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

02:15 PM BST

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the first of this weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-finals, as the Premiership’s Harlequins face the daunting challenge of finding a victory in Bordeaux.

Harlequins historically have been capable of miracles but, given their inconsistency this season, even today might be a step too far. The Premiership side face one of Europe’s most formidable offensive outfits who pummeled Saracens 45-12 on France’s west coast last week (after a 55-15 hammering earlier in the season on the same ground). Both of those Bordeaux batterings were comprehensive and, when viewed in the context of Saracens’ 52-7 battering of Harlequins last month, there is a serious task ahead of Billy Millard’s side today.

A crumb of comfort for the visitors to the Stade Chaban-Delmas is the loss of Damian Penaud, one of the world’s best wings, from the Bordeaux matchday squad due to injury. One less threat for Harlequins to deal with but the Premiership side have absentees of their own: stalwarts Danny Care and Joe Marler have been rested for the trip with more pressing league tussles ahead.

“There are definitely guys in the building who we are managing at the moment,” said Millard, Harlequins director of rugby, this week. “Post any Six Nations, there are a group of players who need a rest and there is another group who are in a different world.”

Bordeaux, unbeaten in the pool stages, are hunting for just a second ever Champions Cup semi-final which, should they defeat Harlequins today, will see them either make the short journey to Toulouse - who they defeated in the Top 14 last month - or host Exeter Chiefs at the city’s football stadium.

We’ll bring you coverage of all the quarter-finals this weekend but for now all eyes are on Bordeaux. The confirmed team line-ups are next!

