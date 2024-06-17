Harlequins sign Exeter forward Millar-Mills

Harriet Millar-Mills was part of the England squad at the 2017 World Cup [Rex Features]

Harlequins have signed Exeter's former England forward Harriet Millar-Mills.

The 33-year-old, who has won 66 caps for England, joined the Chiefs last year and helped them reach the semi-finals of Premiership Women's Rugby.

She scored five tries in 22 appearances for Exeter last season having previously played for Wasps.

“I’m thrilled to move back to London to embrace new career opportunities whilst being able to play rugby at the top level for Quins," Millar-Milles told the harlequins website.

"It’s an exciting time to join the club, there’s a good mix of experience and youth in the squad, and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and get started.”