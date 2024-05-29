Harlequins flanker Mew to retire

Katie Mew progressed to Harlequins' first team after captaining their development squad [Rex Features]

Harlequins flanker Katie Mew has become the latest member of the club's squad to announce her retirement.

The 28-year-old has been at Quins for the last six seasons, having begun her career at Havant.

She was part of the Harlequins side that beat Saracens 25-17 to win the 2021 Premier 15s title.

She is the latest experienced Quins player to announce she is calling time on her career.

Former England trio Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scott and Rachael Burford all announced their retirements on Tuesday.