Harlequins eager for 'amazing' Danny Care to sign new contract

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson wants to keep Danny Care at The Stoop next season.

Care, 37, has produced a string of ageless performances since the World Cup, which have helped him win selection to England’s Six Nations squad.

The scrum-half is also keen on another season with the club he has played for since 2006 — and all signs continue to point towards another new deal for the 96-cap England star.

Wilson said: “All I can say at the moment is he’s playing really well, not showing any signs at all of deterioration due to age. I can’t confirm anything to you here now, but you’ll have a fair idea of my intent — he’s a class player.

“The way players are taking care of themselves, they are more and more are capable of playing on into their late 30s. He just never ceases to amaze me, in the short amount of time I’ve worked with him. He’s an amazing bloke.

“He’s so popular within the group and such a big figurehead at the club. He’s a great example to younger players. On top of all that, he’s playing really well.

“He’s shown his competitive nature all over again, to still be holding the jersey at the club. And he’s done that through his performances.”

Danny Care looks set to stay with Harlequins after retaining his England squad berth (Getty Images)

Harlequins host Ulster in Saturday's lunchtime Champions Cup clash.

Impressive wins at Racing 92 and Cardiff have already pushed Quins into the last 16, but Wilson still wants to right a few wrongs.

Toulouse thumped Quins 47-19 at The Stoop on December 17, with the manner of that loss still stinging in west London.

“We’ve produced two good performances and results on the road, but we didn’t do that in our home game in this competition against Toulouse,” said Wilson.

“So, this home game is a big focal point in front of our home crowd, to perform to the levels we know we can and should.

“If we can do all that, we will give ourselves a good chance of winning.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity to go after a home knockout game, and to have that at The Stoop, for the club, for everyone, would be fantastic.”