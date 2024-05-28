Harlequins' Brown announces second retirement

Shaunagh Brown made 30 international appearances for England [Getty Images]

Former England prop Shaunagh Brown has announced her retirement from rugby for the second time.

The 34-year-old initially called time on her career in December 2022 but came out of retirement to rejoin her club side Harlequins this season.

She won 30 caps for the Red Roses from 2017 to 2022.

Harlequins revealed Brown will retire from all rugby at the end of the season in a post on the club's X account.

Quins also confirmed former England centre Rachael Burford will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old World Cup winner, who won 84 international caps between 2006 and 2019, signed her "final contract" with Harlequins in November.

"As I step into the next chapter of my life, I do so with a heart full of treasured memories and immense gratitude," Burford wrote in an open letter to Quins fans.

"Though I will no longer be on the field I will always be a Harlequin at heart, cheering for the team and supporting the sport I love in every possible way."

Harlequins are sixth in the Premiership Women's table and host Trailfinders in their final league match of the season on Sunday (2 June).