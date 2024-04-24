Harlem, Greenbrier advance to second round of GHSA state baseball playoffs

The Harlem Bulldogs are moving on to the second round of the Georgia High School Association state baseball playoffs after a pair of dominant 15-1 wins over Dougherty in games one and two. Harlem won the 2023 GHSA 3A state championship, including a perfect 10-0 run in the playoffs. This year’s team returns eight starters from that championship team and have a 30-1 record to this point. They claimed their sixth straight 3A Region 4 championship earlier this season. Harlem will host either Peach County or Savannah Country Day in round two on Monday, April 30.

The Greenbrier Wolfpack advanced in the 5A bracket with 14-0 and 18-1 wins over M.L. King. Greenbrier will play either Northside-Columbus or Ola in round two.

Richmond Academy and Cross Creek were eliminated in their 3A first round matchups.

In other classes, Evans, Thomson, Westside and Washington County will begin their first round best-of-three series on Thursday, April 25.

Complete GHSA baseball brackets can be found here.

