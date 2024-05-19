Harlem baseball wins second consecutive state championship

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Harlem bulldogs looked for their second state baseball championship on Friday as they took on Calvary Day in a best of three series at Advent Health Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Taking on the Cavs out of Savannah, GA for the class AAA title, the Harlem bulldogs got out to a hot start in game one and earned the victory 13-5. In the second game, Shane Wheeless got the hitting going with a triple and from there the runs never stopped. Harlem earned back-to-back state titles with a shutout victory 7-0 over Calvary Day.

Head Coach Jimmie Lewis said he feels 25 again and he could not be prouder of his team. “They are awesome, just awesome,” says Coach Lewis, “they don’t ever think they can get beat and really they can’t. We lost one this year, lost one last year. 75-2 in two years is pretty impressive.”

It is very impressive and worth celebrating, which is exactly what the entire town of Harlem did the following day! On Saturday hundreds of fans gathered in the Harlem Plaza to welcome the boys off the bus. Many of these fans also went to Rome, Georgia to see Coach Lewis earn his 898th win and 7th state title, but back home the got all the recognition they deserve and more.

School board member LeeAnn Meyer said this team brings pride to the town of Harlem. “Every agency recognizes the hard work that goes in for these boys every year,” says Meyer, “rain or shine, win or defeat, the small-town pride is overwhelming out here. It’s great.”

The Bulldogs finish their season a remarkable 40-1, and the GHSA AAA State Champions for the second year in a row. A huge congratulations to the Bulldogs!

