Harlem baseball state champions honored at SRP Park

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Harlem baseball team was honored at SRP Park for their state championship win earlier in the year.

Back in May, Harlem took on Calvary Day inside Advent Health Stadium in Rome, Georgia as they looked to become back-to-back state champions. In the final game the bulldogs earned a shutout victory 7-0 over the Cavs which secured them as the GHSA AAA state champions for the second year in a row. On Thursday SRP honored the team’s accomplishment by acknowledging each member of the team as well as Head Coach Jimmie Lewis.

Coach Lewis said the recognition meant a lot to him and his team. “This is a great honor for a minor league baseball team to allow us to come down and then recognize us, and it gets my kids back down on the field,” says Coach, “one day they hope to be here that’s their dream, so it was a big honor and I appreciate the GreenJackets honoring us and recognizing us like that.”

A huge congratulations to the 2x state champion Harlem Bulldogs!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.