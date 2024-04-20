Hargrove Foundation hosts 4th Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hargrove Foundation — an organization that works to “identify charitable causes and organizations in local communities” — held its fourth annual charity golf tournament on Friday.

News 5’s Whitney Leibold reported from the fourth annual event where over 80 golfers showed up to play a round of golf at the Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament.

All proceeds from the event go directly to the Hargrove Foundation.

Event coordinator Jennifer Scroggins said the tournament is important because “it supports so many great charities.”

Hargrove also hosts a charity gala in the fall where people can register to attend and support the foundation.

For more information, visit the Hargrove Foundation’s website.

