• NAME: Gavin Hare

• SPORT: Boys golf

• SCHOOL: Tipton

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hare capped his high school career by playing in the IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. The Ball State recruit shot a 4-over 76 in the opening round and an 85 in the second round for a two-day total of 161. He finished in a four-way tie for 60th in a field of 105 players.