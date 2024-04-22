Hardy Watts recaps his weekend visit to Rutgers football

Four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts took a productive visit to Rutgers football this past weekend.

From the Dexter School (Brookline, Massachusetts), Watts is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman who is the No. 229 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite and also the No. 13 interior offensive lineman. His visit to Rutgers over the weekend was another chance to further his relationship with the program.

Watts has an offer list that includes Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, Kentucky, Miami, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech among others.

The visit left a good, positive impression on Watts, who is a class of 2025 recruit.

“It was great, it was awesome for me to get down and check it out,” Watts told Rutgers Wire on Sunday before diving into what stood out. “How one the same page everyone was. Coach Schiano has done a great job building what a team is.”

During the visit, Watts spent significant time with offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, one of the most accomplished position coaches in college football.

Entering his second year back at Rutgers, Flaherty spent nearly two decades in the NFL as an offensive line coach. It was in this role that he won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

What stood out about the time spent with Flaherty? That was a simple answer for Watts.

“How good at developing a lineman he is. He is a vault of football knowledge,” Watts said. “We talked about football and him as a coach. “He truly can develop a lineman and his experience in both college and the NFL proves that.”

