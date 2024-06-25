HARDY to serve as Ally 400 grand marshal

Jun. 22—Award-winning artist HARDY will serve as grand marshal for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race June 30 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner is set to give NASCAR's Cup Series drivers the command to start their engines before the 2:30 p.m. race in front of a live national audience on NBC.

"HARDY's presence at the Ally 400 as our grand marshal perfectly embodies the dynamic energy and diverse talent that Music City is known for," said Matt Greci, general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. "We are honored to have such an acclaimed artist, who has made significant contributions to country and rock music, join us for this exciting event. His command to start engines will undoubtedly set the stage for an unforgettable race day."

Big Loud Records/Big Loud Rock heavy hitter HARDY — crowned "Nashville's nü-metal king" by the Los Angeles Times — is set to release his first ever full album embrace of his rock sound with Quit!!, out July 12. Singles "ROCKSTAR" and "SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh's Song)" are currently climbing rock and country radio lists, respectively.

HARDY soared to new heights in 2023 with the release of his critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album the mockingbird & THE CROW, adding to 4.6 billion career streams. The 17-track effort debuted top five all-genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and topped seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Album Sales.

The native of Philadelphia, Miss., has earned his reputation as "a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive" (American Songwriter), "capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all" (Rolling Stone).

HARDY has written 15 No. 1 singles, including his own double platinum chart topper "ONE BEER" featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, the platinum Dierks Bentley and BRELAND collaboration "Beers on Me," game-changing 2X platinum duet "Wait in the Truck" featuring Lainey Wilson and first-ever rock radio No. 1 "JACK."

He has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. He's toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell and more.

Previous Ally 400 grand marshals include Old Dominion (2023), Kane Brown (2022) and Luke Combs (2021).

Race Schedule and Tickets

Nashville Superspeedway's 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, June 28

Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

7 p.m. CT, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, June 29

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

4 p.m. CT, USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, June 30

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

2:30 p.m. CT, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Sept. 15

NTT IndyCar Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

2 p.m. CT, NBC, Peacock, INDYCAR Live, SiriusXM

Call 866.RACE.TIX to discuss options with an account representative, or visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com. Tickets for children ages 12 and younger (with a paying adult) are free for the NASCAR races on Friday and Saturday and are only $10 for Sunday.

Music acts lined up for September's INDYCAR championship weekend

The fourth annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announced the full race schedule and a hit-filled mix of talent performing as part of the INDYCAR championship weekend Sept. 14-15, as all roads lead to Nashville where 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone champions will be crowned.

Race fans and music lovers will have the chance to experience the best and brightest on the track and on the stages.

"Music has been a big part of this race experience since we launched in 2021, and this year is no different. Sound and speed will merge as we bring fans some of the best and brightest artists on the scene today," said founding pPartner of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and Big Machine Label Group founder/CEO Scott Borchetta. "Music programming will take place on Saturday and Sunday on the iHeartCountry FanZone stage, with additional trackside performances on Sunday. This is a weekend experience you don't want to miss."

Concerts are free with entry. The full weekend schedule with race and concert times is revealed below.

Saturday, September 14

7:30am — Gates Open

8:00am — Vintage Indy

9:00am — INDY NXT by Firestone Practice

9:00am — DJ Blanco (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

10:30am — NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

11:15am — Mackenzie Carpenter (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:35am — Noah Hicks (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:55am — Shaylen (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:15pm — Chase McDaniel (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:30pm — INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying

12:35pm — Mae Estes (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:55pm — Brian Kelley (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

1:45pm — NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

2:15pm — Conner Smith (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

3:15pm — INDY NXT by Firestone Final Practice

3:30pm — Gary LeVox (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

4:45pm — NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying

6:05pm — Vintage Indy

7:00pm — Gates Close

Sunday, September 15

7:30am — Gates Open

8:00am — Vintage Indy

8:00am — DJ Hish (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

9:30am — NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Autograph Session

10:00am — Greylan James (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:00am — Redferrin (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:00am — INDY NXT by Firestone Season Championship Race

12:25pm — Pre-Race Festivities with Daughtry performing & Diplo as Grand Marshal (Trackside Stage)

2:25pm — NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

Post-Race — Victory Circle Celebration

5:00pm — DJ Slim McGraw (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

5:30pm — Riley Green (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

7:00pm — Gates Close

Schedule is subject to change.

Tickets for the weekend events begin at $149 and feature an array of options for every fan, including grandstand, premium grandstand, camping packages and suites. Tickets can be purchased online at MusicCityGP.com or by calling 866.RACE.TIX.