Harding scores 36 to lift Weber St. past Utah Valley 72-67

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jerrick Harding had 36 points as Weber State edged past Utah Valley 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Harding hit 8 of 10 free throws, including a pair with :10 left to put the game out of reach.

Tim Fuller had 10 points and three blocks for Weber State (2-5). Kham Davis added six rebounds.

Cody John, who was second on the Wildcats in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

TJ Washington had 18 points and six assists for the Wolverines (4-6). Trey Woodbury added 14 points. Casdon Jardine had 10 points.

Weber State faces Westcliff at home on Saturday. Utah Valley takes on Southern Utah on the road on Saturday.

