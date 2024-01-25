Hardin Valley Academy hires Tyler Wynn, former Carson-Newman player, as football coach

Hardin Valley Academy has named Tyler Wynn its new football coach, according to a letter from the school.

Wynn leaves his job as a running backs coach at Valdosta High School in Georgia. Valdosta is one of the most historically successful football programs in the country. As of 2022, the team has 948 wins, which is the most all-time, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations record books.

Wynn replaces Jeff Miner who resigned Dec. 13, 2023, after two seasons.

The Hawks' new coach spent a season at the college level in 2022, serving as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Warner University, a National Christian College Athletic Association member in Lake Wales, Florida.

He was football coach and athletic director at Greenville High School in Georgia from 2019-21. He coached River Ridge High School in Georgia from 2015-18 and was the offensive coordinator from 2010-14.

Wynn played college football and baseball at Carson-Newman College.

Hardin Valley finished 3-7 in 2023 after starting the season winning its first three games. It was 0-5 in Region 2-6A. The Hawks have not appeared in the Class 6A postseason since 2018. The furthest, they have gone in the playoffs was to the quarterfinals in 2016.

COACH SUSPENDED: Jefferson County boys basketball coach Andy Hill faces DUI charges, suspension

The last time the program had a record above .500 was in 2018 when it went 6-5.

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email toyloy.brown@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TSSAA football: Hardin Valley Academy hires coach Tyler Wynn