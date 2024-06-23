Hardin-Simmons hosts Texas State LineMAN Challenge

ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – There were some big boys getting active this morning at Hardin-Simmons as the Cowboys hosted the 2024 Texas State Lineman Challenge.

While these kids were up early as their friends were eating pancakes, there were still plenty of pancakes being served at Shelton Stadium.

Heavy weights were flying, sleds were being shoved, and trucks were pushed long distances as more than 650 linemen from 62 different schools showcased their skills. Plenty of parents and coaches made their way out to watch these studs put on an absolute show.

Hardin-Simmons Head Football Coach Jesse Burleson saw the camp as a great way for players to compete during the off season.

Burleson said, “This is the most fun we have all summer, other camps are great and their beneficial for other things but this is so much fun just because it’s about picking up something heavy and moving it as fast as you can and so when those guys get a chance to do that you see them hyping each other up and breaking through some barriers that maybe they had, there’s nothing like it.”

It was a great day of fall competition, but it’s just a taste of what’s to come this fall.

