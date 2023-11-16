Hardin-Simmons football coach Jesse Burleson talks about playoff opener against Trinity
Hardin-Simmons football coach Jesse Burleson talks about Trinity, the Cowboys' first-round Division III playoff opponent on Saturday in San Antonio
The vibes are good in Vegas, with the Raiders 2-0 after Josh McDaniels' firing. The Dolphins, though, figure to pose a much tougher challenge than the two New York teams did.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
The two new FBS programs can still make a bowl game if there aren't enough 6-win teams.
The former USWNT star will begin retirement by rehabbing a major injury.
Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
The Browns are turning back to a rookie for this week's start.
The Jets say they'd welcome Aaron Rodgers back this season.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football trade deadline is fast approaching. Sal Vetri reveals four players to deal and six to acquire.
Which fantasy stats are sending the wrong messages? Dalton Del Don investigates for Week 11.
Draymond Green received his 18th career ejection on Tuesday. Only one player in NBA history has more.
Jack Jones played for Antonio Pierce at Long Beach Poly and Arizona State.
Vander Esch has dealt with several neck injuries during his six seasons in the. NFL.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Colorado is 4-6 and has lost six of its last seven games.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
This isn't the first time Trevon Diggs has wanted to see his brother leave the Bills.
Two of the NBA’s rising young stars will meet in the regular season for the first time Tuesday night.