‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook eligible for BBC Spoty after Africa run

Russ Cook claims to be the first person to run the full length of Africa - Reuters/Zoubeir Souissi

Russ Cook is eligible to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year after running the entire length of Africa, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

Sources at the corporation have confirmed Cook – nicknamed “Hardest Geezer” for his pursuit of epic challenges – would qualify for the prize, something that could spark a debate should he be nominated for what some may consider a feat of human endurance rather than a sporting achievement.

Sunday saw Cook, 27, complete his momentous run covering more than 10,100 miles (16,300km) – the equivalent of 385 marathons – in 352 days.

The terms and conditions for the main Spoty award state that it “goes to the sportsperson whose sporting actions have most captured the UK public’s imagination”.

The shortlist for the prize is chosen by an expert independent panel each December on the basis of the following criteria:

Reflects UK sporting achievements on the national and/or international stage

Represents the breadth and depth of UK sports

Takes into account ‘impact’ of the person’s sporting achievement beyond the sport in question

During his run through 16 countries, Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, survived machete-wielding villagers, armed robbers and crippling bouts of food poisoning.

He also raised over £700,000 for charity.

But his claim to be the first person to run the full length of Africa was thrown into doubt by a tiny group of ultra-long distance runners.

Comprising just seven members, the World Runners Association (WRA) claimed that Danish athlete Jesper Olsen had achieved the feat in 2010 when he ran 7,949 miles from Taba in Egypt to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa in 434 days.

Cook chose a route that took him from Africa’s most southern to most northern point, a journey that was longer by more than 2,113 miles than the Dane’s.

But the group is adamant that Mr Olsen’s record as the first person to achieve the feat still stands.

Nevertheless, Guinness World Records is set to honour Cook for his run across Africa.

In a statement, it congratulated the former cleaner and salesman on his feat, which included running through 16 countries, saying that “we are looking forward to receiving evidence from him for the Fastest crossing of Africa on foot (male)”.

The body confirmed: “As per our guidelines, the start and finish point of the record title, Fastest crossing of Africa on foot (male) is Ras Ben Sakka, Tunisia to Cape L’Agulhas, South Africa, which are the Northernmost and Southernmost points of mainland Africa.

“Russ would be the first record holder of this title and we are looking forward to receiving the evidence for our records management team to review.”

