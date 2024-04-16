Hardest Geezer reveals next challenge after Africa run

Russell Cook crossed the finish line in Tunisia on 7 April after 352 days [PA Media]

A man who ran the length of Africa has announced his next challenge – running the London Marathon.

After complications with visas, health scares, geopolitical issues and an armed robbery, Russell Cook, nicknamed “Hardest Geezer”, crossed the finish line in Tunisia on 7 April after 352 days.

The 27-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, has raised more than £944,000 ($1.17m) for charity.

Less than two weeks after finishing the mammoth challenge, Mr Cook said he will be helping to pace younger participants at the London Marathon.

Speaking on JaackMaate’s Happy Hour podcast, he said participating in the event on Sunday as part of his work with The Running Charity would help him keep his body “ticking over” while he plans his future.

“In terms of my next big challenge, it’s going to be a hard one to top. And I don’t really want to be away for another year,” he said.

“There are a few young people running, so I’m going to pace someone if they want to do a sub four-hour or something. But I ain’t got a fast one in me, I won’t lie.”

Mr Cook also announced he will be taking part in the Marathon des Sables next year – a seven-day, 155-mile (250km) race across the Sahara Desert.

Russell Cook’s extreme challenge began at South Africa's most southerly point on 22 April 2023 [PA Media]

Mr Cook’s extreme challenge began at South Africa's most southerly point on 22 April 2023, and finished more than 10,190 miles (16,400km) north in Tunisia.

He had originally planned to complete the equivalent of 360 marathons in 240 days but extended the challenge due to complications.

Before he set off, he said he hoped to look back at his life and have no regrets after admitting to struggling with his mental health, gambling and drinking.

