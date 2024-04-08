The ‘Hardest Geezer’ is not hard enough

Russ Cook has finished his run down the full length of Africa - PA

On Sunday, Russ Cook, the self-styled “Hardest Geezer”, completed his epic traverse of Africa, arriving at Ras ben Sakka, the northernmost point of Tunisia. He was ready for a drink, even a strawberry daiquiri, which proves that extreme exercise will warp your judgment.

The numbers tell a story of remarkable endurance: it took the 27-year-old 352 days to run more than 10,000 miles. Along the way he had to contend with bandits, injuries, harsh sandstorms, and – perhaps trickiest of all – intransigent passport officials. He has documented the whole thing on Instagram, where he has amassed more than a million followers. He might be the most media-savvy man from Worthing this side of Billy Idol.

With a long beard, bleached to a point of high redness by a year in the African sun, Cook’s appearance is as distinctive as his achievement. He’s a kind of pirate in trainers, part of a long tradition of male ginger folk heroes stretching back through Ben Stokes and Ed Sheeran to Henry VIII.

Or at least he ought to be. Sadly for Cook, he is discovering that there is one thing the public loves more than celebrating a high-achiever, and that’s knocking them down to size. Call it Tall Poppy Syndrome. There is no physical achievement so great it cannot be criticised by the rest of us, sat with Deliveroo boxes balanced on our bellies, a glass of malbec in one hand and a smartphone in the other.

Cook hadn’t broached the ribbon before people began casting aspersions on his effort. He took a few days off in the middle, which for some is a fatal compromise in running 385 marathons in 352 days. The World Runners Association, a tiny group of ultra-marathoners, believe one of their number, a Danish runner called Jesper Olsen, achieved the feat in 2010. Others pointed out that Cook’s run was many thousands of miles longer than Olsen’s, but the damage was done.

Besides, long as it was, Cook’s path didn’t go through the trickiest bit of Africa. He went around the west, through cheerful and welcoming countries like Nigeria and Mauritania. Sure, he was robbed at gunpoint in Angola, but only once. And yes, he went missing for a few days in the Congo when he was being held by machete-wielding bandits, but he was released quickly enough after his team paid them off. You can hardly call yourself the hardest geezer if you’ve avoided Somalia and Sudan. Hardish, certainly, but hardest? No.

Ultimately this is the biggest issue: no matter what you achieve, you cannot call yourself “Hardest Geezer”. That is for others to bestow on you, like an OBE, and even then probably only in jest. We will forgive many things, even in ultra-marathoners, but not a self-appointed nickname.

The Price of Socks

Speaking of loafing, reports from the fashion pages suggest the men’s loafer is back in style. Partly this is seasonal, as the sun makes its first appearance of the year and men wake up in the night worrying about what they will wear in the summer. But there is a general Sloane revivalism afoot, too. Mark Ronson and Paul Rudd have both been photographed in loafers recently. More worryingly, Andrew Scott, star of Netflix’s new Patricia Highsmith adaptation, Ripley, wore a brown pair for the premiere.

Given Highsmith’s preoccupation with depravity and evil, it is fitting that Scott wore them without socks. Like so many fashion statements, sockless loafers are a flourish left to the professionals. Amateurs are prone to blisters, fungal infection and looking like they are about to flog time-share apartments in Spain. That is before we have considered the smell. What looks elegant on the red carpet is very different when whiffed close-up after a few hours of sweaty incubation.

The farmer’s market tithe

A dark day at my local farmer’s market, where my vegan kimchi dealer has retired to go travelling. Fermented cabbage is not easy to stockpile.

I have realised that the farmers market is the closest thing I have to church. We go as a family every Sunday. I bribe the children with the promise of treats. We catch up with other members of the community. Even if we don’t need anything, I feel obliged to reach into my wallet in the spirit of supporting the general enterprise. There is often a sermon or two, on subjects as diverse as raw milk, single-origin coffee beans, and why freight-by-sail is due a comeback.

The common complaint with these places is that they are a rip-off, but they are a bargain for the warm glow of self-righteousness.

