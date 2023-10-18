Hardened to negativity, Texas can respond to Oklahoma loss Saturday

The Texas Longhorns lost to the Oklahoma Sooners the last time they took the field. The Longhorns have had to sit with that defeat for over a week.

Few things motivate a team more than getting blindsided on national television. That’s what happened to Texas to open October. Oklahoma broke several tendencies on both sides of the field. The Longhorns sat back and watched as Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel ripped their arrogantly passive defensive game plan to shreds.

It’s a new week, and Saturday presents a new opportunity for the team to unleash its frustrations from the last game. Texas is still the team that demolished Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It gets to prove as much against the Houston Cougars.

This week’s opponent proved capable in a 41-39 win over West Virginia. Many will rightfully fixate on West Virginia’s 39-point scoring output, but Houston’s 41 points indicate the Longhorns defense could have a battle on their hands.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen should have plenty of tricks up his sleeve. Texas needs to snuff them out and shut them down.

The Longhorns will take on the Cougars at 3 p.m. CT on Fox.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire