Harden: MVP rival Giannis 'up there' with the best

James Harden believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is "up there" in the race to be crowned MVP, but the Greek forward said "I don't know if I'm there yet" after he inspired the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-109 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, claimed a career-high 21 rebounds and provided five assists at Toyota Center on Wednesday.

Harden extended his NBA-record streak of recording at least 30 points and five assists to 14 games, pouring in a game-high 42 points in the defeat to the Bucks.

The Rockets guard could win back-to-back MVPs if he maintains those standards, but says Antetokounmpo has every chance of claiming the honour.

"He's up there," Harden said. "He's definitely [elite], just the way he impacts the game."