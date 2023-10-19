Harden misses another practice while everyone else plays blame game about trade

Here is the only thing that matters on the James Harden trade front: There is no momentum toward a deal. No traction. There hasn't been significant movement in weeks, league sources have consistently told NBC Sports. The Clippers made their offer — reportedly an unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap, and expiring matching salaries — and see no reason to increase it. The 76ers want more back for the former MVP but have only one suitor for his services. Both sides are dug in and nothing is moving forward.

Everything else is theater — but it's an entertaining show.

Harden was a no-show at Philadelphia's practice again on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Sixers official: James Harden did not attend practice today as he is away from the team due to a personal matter. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 19, 2023

That stretches the limit of "personal matter," but if that's the company line, okay. Philly coach Nick Nurse said after practice Thursday that if Harden shows up Friday he can play in the team's final preseason game. Harden's attendance, however, seems unlikely. Harden is hardly blameless in this drama, he is the one who is forcing his way out of Philly, his trade demand set the public wheels in motion, and he may be finding out the market for his services at age 34 is not as robust as he thought.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said yesterday Harden missing practice was "only the beginning of what he plans to do here." Harden has blamed the Sixers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, for not getting a trade done, calling him a liar. Morey, or at least people with the Sixers, tried to spin some of the blame back on the Clippers for not offering up Terance Mann, giving this view of their thinking to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Despite the Sixers indicating that they would accept an offer of a Clippers' unprotected first-round pick, first-round pick swap, players to match the salaries and Mann, two people involved in the negotiations say Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank reiterated the team's stance that Mann would not be part of their offer. Morey, those people say, expressed his disbelief and accused the Clippers of being "unserious" about getting a deal done. He even quipped that they should just trade Clippers star Paul George for Harden if they were so determined to keep all of their lesser assets — a request that was immediately denied.

As things stand days before the season starts, there is no reason for either side to change their position. The Clippers like their roster, want to see what it looks like with a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (*knocks on wood*), and see no reason to bid against itself. Morey has played this game before, waiting out the market with Ben Simmons a couple of years back, and he is willing to do it again rather than take a lesser offer. Both sides can be right in their perspective, and until something changes the dynamic there is no reason for either side to budge.

Which means expect a lot more Harden-related theater in the coming weeks. Just don't bet on actual movement on the trade front.