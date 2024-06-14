Hardaway set to add former Hoosiers coach Mike Davis

MEMPHIS – According to multiple reports, Penny Hardaway is closing in on adding another big name to his coaching staff.

This time, it’s former Indiana coach Mike Davis. Davis has won over 400 games as a college head coach, leading the Hoosiers to the national championship game in 2002 after taking over for the legendary Bobby Knight.

Out in Lakeland Thursday night, they were talking Tigers as the Tigers on Tour made its final stop of the summer to a standing room only crowd.

Ryan Silverfield, feeling the love. Tiger fans excited over all the offseason hype being directed at Silverfield and his team, including on the recruiting trail with Silverfield quick to point out the opportunities available in Memphis in this era of NIL.

“I always tell them all the time, when you come to Memphis, you’re going to shake hands with people who can change your life more so than football ever could,” Silverfield said. “You go to a small town in the middle of nowhere in Mississippi and you’re working at Jim’s Tire and Auto, which is great, and don’t get me wrong, but I don’t know if that’s going to make you the six figures when it’s all said and done with football.”

