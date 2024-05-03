Hardaway High hosts signing for 13 Hawks across five sports

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Hardaway Hawks hosted a signing on Thursday, where 13 Hawks put pen to paper to play their sport at the next level. Basketball, Football, Soccer, Track and Field, and Wrestling were all represented in this signing.

Three of the Hawks Basketball team will be sticking together as Antonio Dortch, Johnathan Kyles, and Kerry Fudge will be heading to Lake Michigan College.

In Football, five players will be headed to different Univerisities across the country. Kadarius “KD” Lawson will be headed to Clarke University in Dubuque, IA. Dailon West signed to play at Kentucky State. Daniel Parhams will be playing at Eureka College. Trey Hightower signed to Clayton State. Lastly, Dailon West will be staying at home as he suits up for the Columbus State Cougars.

In Soccer, Jackson Turner will be playing at Truett McConnell Univerisity. Trent Gormandy, who wrestled in the 170 lb weight class for Hardaway, will be wrestling for Andrews College. And there are two Track and Field stars who also signed, Anaia Carney and Chassidy Lock. Carney is headed to Oglethorpe University, while Lock is staying at home and will be a Columbus State Cougar.

You can see WRBL’s coverage of the signing in the video player above. But, you can also see the full interviews with each signee in the video players below.

