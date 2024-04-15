Hardaway grabs another player from AAC rival

MEMPHIS – If you can’t beat ’em… Join ’em.

That’s what some of the AAC’s top players seem to think about Penny Hardaway and the Tigers as Hardaway delves into the American Athletic Conference, again, to land another coveted transfer.

This time, it’s Wichita State’s Colby Rogers.

The 6’4”, 190-pounder was Top 25 in the country last year in both 3-point makes and 3-point percentage. Rogers knocking down 99 triples for the Shockers while shooting almost 41 percent from behind the line.

Rogers, who becomes the third transfer to join the Tigers, averaged over 16 points, three rebounds and almost 2 assists last year and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.