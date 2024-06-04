Hardaway feels ‘pretty good’ with team mostly constructed for summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For nearly five minutes Monday morning Memphis Tigers men’s head basketball coach Penny Hardaway spoke to the media for the first time since the Tigers were bounced out of the second round of the AAC Tournament and failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

So far this off-season Hardaway is dealing with overhauling his staff and most of his roster from last season.

Forward Nick Jourdain is the only familiar face from a season ago. Since the season ended three months ago, Memphis has already signed seven scholar players via the transfer portal, with one incoming freshman.

” Building a roster is what I’m supposed to do as a coach. I’m trying to do the best I can and in the portal and that’s basically what we’ve tried to do for the last couple of years,”said Hardaway. ” I’m just going to keep my head to the ground and just keep grinding. That’s all I have for everybody in town.”

Penny was brief when asked his thoughts about David Jones turning pro.

His response was, “No comment”.

With nine of the 10 signed players settling in, this is the most intact team Hardaway has pieced together in June in seven years as head coach at Memphis.

“I have an entire team here for the first time in seven years, it’s been pretty good. I don’t think a lot of people understand not getting your team until September every year is putting you behind the eight-ball a lot. But obviously, I get, no room for error, so I make no excuses about anything but happy to have a whole team here this summer.”

Memphis has three open scholarships available.

