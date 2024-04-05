Hardaway adds second transfer in as many days with Illini big man Dain Dainja

MEMPHIS – A day after adding one of the better scorers in the country out of the transfer portal, Penny Hardaway goes big with Illinois big man Dain Dainja.

After starting his college career at Baylor, Dainja is exactly what the Tigers need to man the middle.

Standing 6’10” and almost 260 pounds, Dainja spent the past two seasons with the Illini with his first year in Champagne, much more productive than this past season.

Two years ago, Dainja played in 33 games, averaging over nine points and five rebounds while playing almost 21 minutes a night. Numbers that were almost cut in half this past season when Dainja became a reserve for an Illini team that reached the Elite Eight.

