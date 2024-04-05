Hardaway adds one of the nation’s top transfers, again, in Tulsa’s PJ Haggerty

MEMPHIS – Say what you want about Penny Hardaway but one thing you can’t say is that Hardaway doesn’t know how to work the transfer portal.

The Tigers’ coach dipping back into the AAC to bring one of the league’s top talents to Memphis. This time, it’s Tulsa transfer and AAC Freshman of the Year PJ Haggerty.

A consensus top 20 transfer in the country.

A 6’3″ rising sophomore that finished second only to the Tigers David Jones in scoring this year in conference play when he averaged just over 21 points and five rebounds a game to go along with almost four assists a night. All while shooting just a tad under 50-percent from the floor.

A great get and a great start for Hardaway.

But it’s just that… a start.

Hardaway still has 8 or 9 scholarships to fill on a, once again, depleted roster.

