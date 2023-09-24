'It's hard to win' UF football coach Billy Napier defends uneven performance against Charlotte

Florida football coach Billy Napier was in a philosophical mood shortly after the Gators slogged their way through a 22-7 win over Charlotte at The Swamp.

"It's hard to win, and certainly we had to grind that one out," Napier said.

"Half the teams in college football today lost, and the Gators won. Now, are we happy with everything that happened out there? No. There's going to be lots of things that we can improve."

For as hard as it is to win, it's also hard to ignore that the Florida Gators regressed in red zone execution heading into the teeth of their SEC schedule, which begins next Saturday at Kentucky.

Florida went 4-for-5 on touchdowns in the red zone in a resounding 29-16 upset of Tennessee. Against Charlotte on Saturday, Florida went 1 of 5 in touchdowns in the red zone, settling for four field goals.

Some of it could be blamed for losing some experience and depth on the offensive line. Starting center Kingsley Eguakun sat out again with a leg injury after playing last week against Tennessee. Starting right tackle Damieon George Jr. sat out the first half due to an SEC suspension. Starting guard Micah Mazzccua's first-half suspension by the SEC was extended to the whole game by Napier, for what he termed "in house" discipline.

"When we look back at that, it's going to be very technical, the game in general," Napier said. "I think there will be things that are very correctable just based on what I observed out there whether it's a missed block or getting beat in pass protection."

The Gators also turned the ball over twice in the second half, losing a pair of fumbles, and were 1 of 9 in the second half on third down conversions.

"We're sitting here a little bit disappointed because of red zone issues and a couple sloppy turnovers in the game," Napier said. "Trust me, nobody is more pissed about that than I am."

Billy Napier on Florida football's up and down special teams

New Florida kicker Trey Smack was certainly a revelation, going 5 for 5 on field goal attempts, including a long of 54 yards.

But the Gators were flagged for a holding penalty and an illegal block in the back penalty on their first two punt returns, including one that negated a long return by Ricky Pearsall.

"The illegal block in the back, Jaden Robinson, I think would be up for debate, and I do think in the return game on occasion when you're competitive, those things are going to happen," Napier said. "I mean, there's very rarely an NFL return that doesn't have a penalty.

"But much like I just said earlier, there's going to be technical things that we can improve at, and we did. We had a block in the back and the holding penalty, and those are individual mistakes."

There were also instances Florida had 10 players or less lined up on punt return coverage.

"We didn't get the returner on right there in the middle of the field, and ultimately because of the sack, that's where the miscue was made," Napier said. "We're OK with that. We're okay with the returner not being on the field in that situation. It's 4th down and a mile.

"Look, it's out there where we think we're going to be in field goal range, and then all of a sudden the punter is out there. Aware of that, and very unique situation in the game, and we're OK with that."

Napier mentions some bright spots

In improving to 3-1, Florida had another game in which its young players made an impact, which bodes well for the future.

Redshirt freshman tight end Arlis Boardingham had two catches for 31 yards, including his first career TD pass. True freshman receiver Andy Jean filled the role of injured freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III nicely, with a 32-yard catch and a 25-yard run on a reverse.

On defense, true freshman defensive back Bryce Thornton and true freshman Kelby Collins each had half a sack. True freshman safety Jordan Castell had four tackles, including half a tackle for loss, continuing his stellar player.

"We see a lot of bright spots," Napier said. "There's a lot of guys that are playing good football. We had guys make their first start today for the Gators, a couple guys, and we had a lot of young players that were very productive."

But there's plenty the Gators will need to clean up if they intend to break a two-game losing streak to Kentucky next Saturday,

"I do think that this group kind of thrives off the hate, if that makes sense," Napier said. "There will be some things that come with keeping this one a little too close."

