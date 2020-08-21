'It's hard, but we'll bounce back': Utah AD Mark Harlan on historic decision for fall sports
Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan joins the "Pac-12 Perspective" podcast on Friday to share his point-of-view on the historic decision to postpone all Pac-12 sports until at least Jan. 1, 2021. Harlan said he was inspired to see many student-athletes back in practice mode the morning after the decision was announced. Catch his full interview by downloading "Pac-12 Perspective" wherever you get your podcasts.