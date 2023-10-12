Through hard times, Eastside football players live and learn with only 13 on varsity

For six years, Luis Becerra III has told his players at Eastside High that football success is not always measured on a scoreboard.

Quite frankly, Becerra has one of the most difficult coaching jobs in Texas. He has to convince his varsity team to keep playing against impossible odds. The current squad is 0-6 and has been outscored this season 308-32. The Panthers have lost 47 straight games and haven't been on the winning side since 2017.

"It's like getting your teeth kicked in year-in and year-out," said Becerra, a 2004 Stony Point graduate.

Perhaps the worst moment of Becerra's tenure at the East Austin school came during last week's 56-0 loss to rival Travis. A total of 13 kids suited out for the game. The varsity started the season with 20 players, but the Panthers have lost five players to grades and two more to injuries.

Despite being undermanned every week, the Panthers continue to persevere. On Tuesday morning, about an hour before daybreak, the varsity combined with the freshman team — a total of 32 players — for a spirited workout at historic Yellow Jacket Stadium, an oasis of a facility located on campus.

By comparison, schools such as Westlake, Lake Travis, Bowie and Vandegrift average about 60 players on varsity and close to 300 total with sub-varsity teams.

Becerra, 37, said he has no plans to leave the Panthers in the near future because he sees a flicker of hope. The freshman team has 19 players — a good showing by Eastside standards — and is 3-3. Those players have earned a measure of success that the varsity might never see.

By design.

Becerra said he made a promise to the freshmen before the season to keep that team intact the entire year. Instead of promoting some freshmen when varsity numbers started to dwindle, he felt it was in the program's best interest to keep the class together.

"What we've seen since I got here is that we'll have some quality freshmen move up to varsity," he said. "But by the time they're sophomores, a lot of them start to leave because they're not seeing positive results. Their psyche is gone."

It's a matter of strength and conditioning. When eighth graders move to high school, they have not been exposed to rigorous weight training and football drills that, say, juniors and seniors have already experienced.

"When you tell a 14-year-old to go into a game against 16- and 17-year-olds, you're asking for too much," Becerra said.

The coach said he has no plans to disband the varsity team, no matter how low the participation numbers go. While certain teams in Central Texas can look forward to the playoffs and possible journeys to state glory, no team is braver than the 13 kids who put on East Side uniforms last week. He expects 15 in uniform for Friday's game against Northeast.

Players such as junior left tackle/defensive end Austen Castro and sophomore running back/linebacker Carlos Hernandez say lessons learned in football will help carry them through life.

"Football gets me up early," Castro said. "It gives me something to do every day. It's motivation to get up instead of laying around not doing anything. That's why I like football. It's fun for me."

There are other factors to consider when focused on the school's challenges. Roughly 85% of Eastside students come from economically disadvantaged families and 84% qualify for the free-lunch program. As for the demographic breakdown, 79.7% percent of the students are Hispanic, 14.1% are Black, 3.6% are white and 1.7% are Asian.

Furthermore, many students at Eastside come from single-parent homes, and some have jobs just to help put bread on the family table, Becerra said. Apathy and morale are persistent problems, too.

"A lof of my friends don't play sports and I don't know what they're going to do when they grow up," Hernandez said. "I ask them what they're going to do and they'll say they're going to be a welder or something."

Castro adds that Eastside is helped by "great teachers" who care about their students, but problems persist.

"A lot of the students trash the hallways and mess up everything," he said. "Some will interrupt the classroom when others are trying to learn."

Both Hernandez and Castro said they aspire to attend college. Castro, who plays three musical instruments, hopes to be a musician someday or perhaps join the military.

The football program is fortunate to have Becerra in charge. He said his previous coaching positions — at Seguin, St. Michael's, St. Dominic Savio, Lanier (now Navarro) and Sul Ross State University — lasted only three or four years. The high-energy coach believes he's at Eastside to watch the athletic department grow and help turn these kids into young men with a purpose in life.

Becerra often tells the players their survival rate is 100%. No matter how often they lose, they are still standing, still learning and having fun at the same time. Players are never criticized for mistakes made on the field.

"The way they played last Thursday with only 13 players showed me they know how to live," the coach said. "So, for the remainder of the season, whether we have 12 guys or 20 guys, they need to live for the moment. When things go bad, they go bad. Brush it off. Not one person on this varsity has come up to me and asked if we can shut it down."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Playing with a purpose: Eastside stays positive despite winless year