Hard throwing Andrew Rondini signs with Rutgers baseball

On Thursday, Rutgers baseball added right-handed pitcher Andrew Rondini.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound pitcher from New Milford, Connecticut adds depth to the Rutgers bullpen next season. He was most recently at William & Mary.

As a senior in high school, Rondini recorded a 1.84 ERA and a 5-1 record in seven appearances this past season. In 39 innings pitched, he allowed 10 earned runs, 29 hits, 16 walks, and struck out 60 batters.

During the past two seasons, the future Scarlet Knights logged a 1.51 ERA and a 10-2 record in 14 appearances, holding a .833 winning percentage.

He is a big get for Rutgers and adds significant depth and experience to the Big Ten program,

⚔️ Andrew Rondini is a Scarlet Knight! ⚔️ We’re excited to add one of the top arms in New England to our freshman class in Andrew, who has already been dominating the Futures Collegiate League this summer with a 0.60 ERA across 3 starts! Let’s get to work, @arondini10!#TCD pic.twitter.com/nsclivRkRC — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 20, 2024

On the mound, Rondini offers four different pitches to opposing batters. He throws a fastball, change-up, curveball, and slider, averaging in the mid-80s to high 70s. Rondini can reach 88 MPH with his fastball and throw off-speed pitches at 75 MPH, ranking 96.14% in his recruiting class.

According to Prep Baseball, Rondini has a spin rate of 2322 rpm on his fastball and a rate of 1894 rpm on his change-up. As Rodini continues to develop over the summer, he will be a nice addition out of the bullpen for the Scarlet Knights next season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire