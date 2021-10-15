“Hard to say” if Taylor Decker will play for Lions this week

The Lions designated tackle Taylor Decker for return from injured reserve this week, but it’s not clear if that return will come on Sunday.

Decker has been practicing with the team for the first time since the August finger injury that landed him on injured reserve and head coach Dan Campbell said Friday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that it is “hard to say” if Decker will be active against the Bengals. The Lions have to activate him by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET if he’s going to play this weekend.

Whether Decker returns this week or in the future, first-round pick Penei Sewell will be on the move. Campbell said the plan is for Decker to return to left tackle while Sewell will move to right tackle.

Campbell said that defensive tackle Kevin Strong, who was also designated for return this week, will not play against Cincinnati.

