'Hard' to see past Man City winning Premier League title

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey believes Manchester City are now "in the driving seat" for the Premier League title.

Heading into the weekend, Pep Guardiola's side were third in the table - one point behind Arsenal and Liverpool.

But after a 5-1 win over relegation-battling Luton Town and surprise defeats by Crystal Palace for the Reds and Aston Villa for the Gunners, City now find themselves two points clear.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Heskey said: "This is the reason why we love the Premier League, isn't it? There is that chance of an upset.

"No-one saw it coming, especially the Liverpool v Palace result. Villa [at Arsenal] is a little bit different - they are on a bit of a run and doing really well under Unai Emery.

"We know with his connections with Arsenal he will have got that team rallied up and got them going."

Despites six games still remaining for all three sides, many pundits and statisticians now place the defending champions as favourites to secure a fourth league title in a row.

"It's very hard [to see past Manchester City winning the title]," added Heskey. "Towards the end of the season you have got to be ruthless because you know Manchester City are going to be.

"When it comes to the end of the season they are always at it, always really putting the pressure on and always fighting. They are relentless, and if you are not relentless they are going to blow you away.

"Now they are in the driving seat I can not see them falling."