Hard schedule, 90-man roster and other 49ers news for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know about.

Burned by extra rest

The 49ers are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFC this coming season. They have a tough schedule and it was made tougher in one factor.

Their opponents will be more rested facing them than other teams must deal with.

90-man offseason roster

We are entering the phase of the offseason for OTAs and minicamp.

This is the 49ers’ 90-man roster, broken down by position.

49sers likely to host Super bowl LX

The Cardinals hosted the most recent Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

The 49ers are expected to host Super Bowl LX, which is in three years.

Trey Lance studying Patrick Mahomes

Lance has improvements to make to become a great NFL quarterback. He and his personal QB coach are watching Patrick Mahomes and trying to use things from his game film to help Lance in his development.

